Bradford McKinley Weston Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Bradford McKinley Weston, 72, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 12, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Elmer Jerome and Vera Jean (Daugherty) Weston.

On January 17, 1971, he married the former Josephine Wolanzyk. They shared over 47 years of marriage and many happy memories.

He worked at Copperweld Steel for over 30 years following retirement he worked for Kraftmaid for nine years.

Bradford was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served from March 15, 1965 until March 9, 1969.

Bradford enjoyed politics, refinishing furniture, the outdoors and caring for his animals. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Loving memories of Bradford will be cherished by his wife, Josephine Weston of Bristolville, Ohio; sons, Jerome Weston of Middlefield, Ohio and Christopher (Christina) Weston of Bristolville, Ohio; daughters, Bridget (Bruce) Smith of Bristolville, Ohio and Amber J. Weston of Bristolville, Ohio and nine grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Bradford was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers.

Private graveside services will be held.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 13 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.