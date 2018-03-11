Bristol’s successful softball program has a new leader

2018 Bristol Softball Primer

Head Coach: Alisha Kugler

Record: 16-2

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

First-year head coach Alisha Kugler is taking over a 16-win team that only tasted defeat twice last year. She’ll welcome back five letter winners in Lindsay Miller, Alayna Sines, Marissa Sorvillo, Kayla Switzer and Kendyl Switzer. “We return three starting pitchers,” says Kugler. “Kayla, Kendyl and Alayna pitched all but 14 of the innings last season. Those three impacted the team not only with their pitching but also defensively and offensively.” Kayla Switzer hit .523 while Kendyl compiled a .404 average while Sines hit for .365. Coach Kugler states, “The team had a batting average of .347 and a slugging percentage of .523 with 10 home runs. This year, we have no seniors on our roster. However, the returning players and new players are looking to make an impact. They have the talent and work ethic to be very successful.”

The Lady Panthers lost their starting catcher (Autumn Miller), first baseman (Kayla Adams), shortstop (Kaylie Rowland) and left fielder (Hailee Elza) from last year’s group to graduation last Spring.

Bristol was bounced from the 2017 playoffs by McDonald (8-4) in the Warren District Semifnal round last May.

2018 Schedule

Mar. 26 – at Campbell Memorial, 4:30

Apr. 3 – Mathews, 4:30

Apr. 4 – Badger, 4:30

Apr. 5 – Lordstown, 4:30

Apr. 6 – at McDonald, 5

Apr. 7 – at Brookfield, 1

Apr. 9 – at Windham, 4:30

Apr. 11 – Maplewood, 4:30

Apr. 12 – Windham, 4:30

Apr. 13 – at Maplewood, 4:30

Apr. 14 – at Mineral Ridge, 11

Apr. 19 – at Southington, 4:30

Apr. 20 – at Grand Valley, 4:30

Apr. 23 – Bloomfield, 4:30

Apr. 25 – at Lordstown, 4:30

Apr. 26 – at Newbury, 4:30

Apr. 30 – Pymatuning Valley, 4:30

May 2 – Newbury, 4:30

May 3 – Southington, 4:30

May 4 – at Ursuline, 5

May 7 – at Bloomfield, 4:30

May 8 – at Badger, 10:30