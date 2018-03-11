Bristol’s successful softball program has a new leader

The Panthers open the season in Campbell.

By Published: Updated:
Bristol Panthers high school softball.

2018 Bristol Softball Primer
Head Coach: Alisha Kugler
Record: 16-2

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead
First-year head coach Alisha Kugler is taking over a 16-win team that only tasted defeat twice last year. She’ll welcome back five letter winners in Lindsay Miller, Alayna Sines, Marissa Sorvillo, Kayla Switzer and Kendyl Switzer. “We return three starting pitchers,” says Kugler. “Kayla, Kendyl and Alayna pitched all but 14 of the innings last season. Those three impacted the team not only with their pitching but also defensively and offensively.” Kayla Switzer hit .523 while Kendyl compiled a .404 average while Sines hit for .365. Coach Kugler states, “The team had a batting average of .347 and a slugging percentage of .523 with 10 home runs. This year, we have no seniors on our roster. However, the returning players and new players are looking to make an impact. They have the talent and work ethic to be very successful.”

The Lady Panthers lost their starting catcher (Autumn Miller), first baseman (Kayla Adams), shortstop (Kaylie Rowland) and left fielder (Hailee Elza) from last year’s group to graduation last Spring.
Bristol was bounced from the 2017 playoffs by McDonald (8-4) in the Warren District Semifnal round last May.

2018 Schedule
Mar. 26 – at Campbell Memorial, 4:30
Apr. 3 – Mathews, 4:30
Apr. 4 – Badger, 4:30
Apr. 5 – Lordstown, 4:30
Apr. 6 – at McDonald, 5
Apr. 7 – at Brookfield, 1
Apr. 9 – at Windham, 4:30
Apr. 11 – Maplewood, 4:30
Apr. 12 – Windham, 4:30
Apr. 13 – at Maplewood, 4:30
Apr. 14 – at Mineral Ridge, 11
Apr. 19 – at Southington, 4:30
Apr. 20 – at Grand Valley, 4:30
Apr. 23 – Bloomfield, 4:30
Apr. 25 – at Lordstown, 4:30
Apr. 26 – at Newbury, 4:30
Apr. 30 – Pymatuning Valley, 4:30
May 2 – Newbury, 4:30
May 3 – Southington, 4:30
May 4 – at Ursuline, 5
May 7 – at Bloomfield, 4:30
May 8 – at Badger, 10:30

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s