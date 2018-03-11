Canfield crime activity: Police look into shooting comments at middle school

Thursday, February 22

300 block of Carriage Ln., report of fraudulent email in which personal information was compromised.

5:31 p.m. – 200 block of Carriage Ln., Rachel Mangine, 23, arrested on a warrant for a drug paraphernalia charge. Mangine’s parents called police on February 18 to say their pregnant daughter was under the influence of drugs and threatening to leave their apartment, according to a report. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

6:24 p.m. – 300 block of Neff Dr., Andrea Kaltenbach, 36, arrested on a warrant on three counts of drug paraphernalia charges. Police said they found a straw with powder residue, a razor blade and trace amounts of white powder, among other drug tools, in Kaltenbach’s home when they were responding to a medical call on February 5.

Monday, February 26

300 block of Bradford Dr., report of a computer scam that required payment to fix a computer that had been compromised.

Tuesday, February 27

8:55 a.m. – Canfield Middle School, 100 block of Wadsworth St., the principal told the school resource officer that a 14-year-old student was overheard joking about what it would be like to be a school shooter. When questioned by police, the student said he wasn’t actually planning on carrying out a school shooting. Officers said they found a folding knife in the boy’s backpack. He was charged with delinquent child by way of carrying a concealed weapon and delinquent child by way of illegal conveyance of a weapon.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: