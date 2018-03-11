Caroline Jane Teaberry Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Heaven gained a special angel as Caroline Jane Teaberry passed away peacefully Sunday morning, March 11, 2018, in Garden Way Place, Hermitage. She was 91.

Mrs. Teaberry was born August 11, 1926, in Greenville, a daughter of Perugino and Mary Ann (DeFalco) Travaglini.

She was a graduate of Greenville High School, where she worked as a secretary following graduation.

Caroline was a homemaker for many years and dedicated her life to caring for her home and family.

A devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville, where she belonged to the Altar Rosary Society and served on many church committees.

Caroline was huge fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and enjoyed attending several football games in South Bend, Indiana.

She will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her many beautiful qualities; especially her generosity and compassion. Caroline cherished the time she spent with her family, particularly while cooking during the holidays and sharing all her favorite recipes.

Her husband of 59 wonderful years, Peter Teaberry, whom she married October 13, 1951, passed away March 16, 2011.

Caroline will be sadly missed by her two sons, Marc (Sandra) Teaberry and Paul Teaberry, all of Howland, Ohio; two sisters, Dolores (Harrie) Caldwell, Greensburg, Pennsylvania and Judy (Gene) Smith, Alexandria, Virginia. She was a devoted and loving grandmother to three granddaughters, Brenna (Douglas) Sangregorio, Kayla (Kevin) Reilly and Kelsie Teaberry and a great-grandson, Beckham Reilly. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

In addition to her husband, Caroline was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Paula Teaberry and a brother, Raymond Travaglini.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Garden Way Place, Hermitage, for the kindness and compassion shown to Caroline. She loved them like family.

In keeping with her wishes, a Funeral Mass will be held privately.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

