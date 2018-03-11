Dianne Price Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 17 at L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home, for Dianne Elizabeth Price, who entered rest on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland, Ohio.

Mrs. Price was born on June 22, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of George W. McKeithen and Myrtle E. Bankston.

She was a 1971 graduate of North High School.

Dianne was a former member of New Vision Ministries in Struthers and St. James COGIC in Youngstown.

In 2011, Mrs. Price retired from the Youngstown Employment and Training Association after 31 years of employment. She then became a cashier at Eastern Gateway Community College.

Dianne was preceded in death by her mother; her husband, Singleton E. Price, whom she married August 12, 1978 and a daughter, Shanelle (Shelly) L. Price; a nephew, Damon McKeithen Myers and a Goddaughter, Janina Thompson.

She leaves to mourn her passing a son, Ashante (Julie) Taltoan; three sisters, Glenda C. (Roderick) Jordan, Wanda F. Baker and Erica L (Michael) Forney, all of Youngstown; four brothers, Devron Robinson of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Kevin McKeithen, Charles Gant, both of Youngstown and Marlon (Angela) Gant of Rex, Georgia; an uncle, Herbie Green of Altus, Oklahoma; her VB, Flo Denson; two Godchildren, David (Christina) Johnson, Jr. and Cheryl Simpson and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home with the funeral beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The family extends a special thanks to Shepherd of the Valley (Poland) and Hospice of the Valley for caring service.