Donna K. Scott Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – Donna K. Scott, 68, passed away on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at Cortland Healthcare Center.

Donna was born in Warren on March 14, 1949 to Robert and Ethel (Flowers) Hardesty, Jr.

On July 29, 1964 she was united in marriage to Larry D. Scott, Sr. who preceded her in death on December 25, 2004.

Donna worked for the N.A.U.S. Club as a barmaid. She retired in 1998.

Visitation for Donna will be held on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street, Cortland, OH 44410.

A funeral service will be held at the same location on Thursday, March 15, 2018 11:00 a.m.

Donna is survived by her children, Phyllis (Joseph) Mizicko, Janet Scott and Larry (Maureen) Scott, Jr.; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother.

