GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Eric James Pfeiffer, 43, of 74 Hamburg Road, Greenville (Hempfield Township), Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday evening, March 11, 2018 at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.