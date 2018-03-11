Ernestine L. Bullis Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Ernestine L. Bullis, age 89, of Andover, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 11, 2018. She passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, surrounded by family.

She was born February 18, 1929, in Conneaut, Ohio, a daughter of Walter and Jeannette (Schlegel) Mittelstadt.

A resident of Andover since 1949, Mrs. Bullis was formerly of Kinsman and Chagrin Falls.

She owned and operated Village Hill Stables in Andover with her husband from 1968 until 1985.

Mrs. Bullis was formerly a member of the Cherry Valley Church of the Nazarene but in recent years had attended the Andover Christian Church. She was a Christian and was very devoted to reading her Bible daily.

She loved her horses and caring for them, going to horse auctions, watching any television shows related to horses, attending family picnics and was a country music fan.

Mrs. Bullis is survived by her husband of 69 years, Thurman “Ernie” Bullis, whom she married January 8, 1949, of Andover; daughter, Linda (Doug) Biesterveld of Bristolville, Ohio; son, Ernie (Barbara) Bullis of Williamsfield, Ohio; daughter, Lanette Farkas of Andover, Ohio; son, Timothy (Kimberly) Bullis of Westford, Pennsylvania; daughter, Lana (John Shetler) Dietrich of Williamsfield, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Matthew (Katie) Biesterveld, Wendy (Terry) Schoonover, Pamela (Joe) Abrams, Andrew (Chelsey) Biesterveld, Jonathon Browning, Jason (Sandy) Farkas, Anthony Farkas, Steven Farkas, Timothy (Kristie) Bullis and Mark Dietrich; 11 great-grandchildren, Emma and Joshua Biesterveld, Natalie and Heidi Schoonover, Lincoln and Alden Biesterveld, Gracelin Abrams, Aiden and Grayson Farkas and Jayce and Lillian Dietrich and her only niece, Jeannette Hilliard of Andover, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Alana Gay Bullis; son-in-law, Laszlo Farkas; grandson, Collin Browning; three sisters, Laura Lynch, Gertrude Kufleitner and Dorothy Mikesell and four brothers, Ernest, Walter “Buck”, Edward and Fred Mittelstadt.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio, with Pastor Robert Gears officiating.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 14 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home and also on Thursday, March 15 from 12:00 Noon until the time of service.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Andover.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Andover Christian Church, P.O. Box 1268, Andover, OH 44003 or to the charity of one’s choice.

