Glenn S. “Santa” Flickinger Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Glenn S. “Santa” Flickinger, 55, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Glenn was born December 24, 1962 in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, the son of Philip E. and Judy E. (Eckman) Flickinger.

Glenn was a 1981 graduate of Rayen High School.

He worked as baker for Plaza Donuts in Liberty and previously the Italian Bakery.

He was a member of the NRA and an avid hunter and fisherman.

His greatest joy was giving the gift of love and happiness to children of all ages through the role he played as Santa.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sisters, Janet Flickinger of Youngstown and Kathy (Skip Root) Falcon of Hubbard; a brother, Thomas D. Flickinger of Florida; his brothers-in-life, James, Rodney, Jeremy, Jarod and Kenny Turner; his sister-in-law, Corkey Flickinger of Cleveland; his outlaw, Patti Goss and her boys and his friends, Chris and Sam.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Matthew J., Frank E. and Philip E. Flickinger and his life partner, Rose Jones.

Per his wishes, there will be no services and cremation has taken place.

Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society or Veteran’s Outreach in Glenn’s name.

Funeral arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

