Harry J. Fell Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Harry J. Fell, 71, of Warren, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at Windsor House of Champion.

Harry was born on September 8, 1946 in Greenville, Pennsylvania the son of the late Gene K. and Helen C. “Ceil” Wermelskirchen Fell and was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He enlisted into the United States Navy on July 10, 1964 in Warren and served his country faithfully overseas during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Harry E. Hubbard. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars and the Vietnam Campaign Medal and was transferred to the Naval Reserves at the US Naval Station in San Francisco on September 5, 1967 before being honorably discharged from the United States Navy on September 11, 1968 with the rank of E-4.

After serving in the military, Harry was employed with Packard Electric for over 30 years.

Harry was a member of the American Legion Post 699 of Leavittsburg and the VFW Post 6549 also of Leavittsburg. He was also a past member and coach of the Leavittsburg Athletic Club, where he coached his own two boys in baseball and soccer.

He enjoyed bowling and walking.

He was of the Catholic faith and a member of the former Christ Our King Catholic Church in Warren, where his mother was church organist.

Harry is survived by two sons, Joseph “Joe” Fell of Warren and Timothy “Tim” (Susan) Fell of Cortland; two brothers, Thomas M. Fell of Warren Township and James C. (Marilyn) Fell of Warren; three sisters, Mary R. Kuhn of Taylor, Michigan, Jeanne M. Baker of Columbus and Susan E. “Susie” Dobson of Poland; four grandchildren, Alayna, Joseph J., Mattie and Olivia Fell and numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will take place on Thursday, March 15, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 727 E. Market Street, Warren, Ohio, 44481.

An Order of Christian Burial Service will take place on Friday, March 16, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Fr. Christopher Henyk, Pastor of St. John Paul II Parish in Warren as celebrant.

Burial will take place in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

Burial will take place in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

