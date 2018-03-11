Jay Stephen Nagy Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Jay Stephen Nagy, of Howland, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 44 late Sunday, March 11, 2018, following a brief illness.

Jay will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his comical demeanor and the ability to make anyone smile. He always had a positive attitude toward every situation that life brought his way.

Jay was born on May 9, 1973 in Warren, Ohio, the second child of four and only son of Esther (Molish) Nagy and the late John Nagy.

Jay was a 1991 graduate of Howland High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Jay was known for his outstanding work ethic and bringing joy to the workplace. He was employed by Kraftmaid Cabinetry for 13 years and most recently by General Motors Lordstown UAW Local 1112 since 2010.

He was most proud of his work in the film industry. In his spare time, he aspired to pursue his dream of acting by taking on small roles in many films including “Concussion” and “White Boy Rick” alongside Will Smith and Matthew McConaughey respectively.

Jay was a proud, admirable father and absolutely adored his children and pets. When spending time with them, he always had a smile on his face and could turn any small thing into an adventure. He was very protective and always there for them. Many qualities that he possessed and instilled in his children were to be carefree and adventurous-but stay humble and appreciate the small things.

Jay had a very active and healthy lifestyle, often biking especially with his son, Gabe, among many other sports like basketball and football. He was an avid fan of both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Hurricanes. He loved trying new things from his favorite snack foods to new restaurants. He wanted to be the first person to try everything. He loved traveling, meeting and connecting with new people wherever he went. He took spontaneous trips to Florida and California which were two of his absolute favorite places.

He was a dedicated family man and will be leaving behind many loved ones including three beautiful children who were his world, Jayda, Gabe and Isa Nagy of Warren; his mother, Esther Nagy, who he would do anything for; three sisters who he loved dearly, Janelle (John) Henlen, Jenn Nagy-Dively and Jill (Brian) Tominey; stepmother, Anita Nagy and six nieces and nephews, Jordan, Brooke, Jonah, Lucas, LJ and Abby “Bug”, whom he shared countless memories with. He will also be greatly missed by Lola Frenchko, who he considered to be his “fourth kid” and her mother, Niki Frenchko, with whom he fathered and raised his children, along with numerous lifetime friends and relatives.

Besides his father, Jay was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Irene Nagy and maternal grandparents, Steve and Lenora Molish.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, March 16 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Sinchak and Kaszowski Funeral Home, 727 East Market Street, Warren and again on Saturday, March 17 from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at First Baptist Church of Howland, 8957 East Market Street, Warren, Ohio 44484.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. in the church with Associate Pastor Ron Starcher as celebrant.

Burial will take place in Howland Township Cemetery following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jay’s children to assist in funeral and educational expenses. They will also be making a donation in his name to the CCMS and OFDA Scholarship in honor of Rachael Anderson, a dear friend of Jayda and whom Jay also admired, who recently passed as well.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jay's children to assist in funeral and educational expenses. They will also be making a donation in his name to the CCMS and OFDA Scholarship in honor of Rachael Anderson, a dear friend of Jayda and whom Jay also admired, who recently passed as well.

