Keith F. Brunner, Sr. Obituary

Keith was born August 5, 1934, in Houghton, Michigan, the son of Frederick and Genevieve (Schannenk) Brunner.

Keith was a graduate of Houghton High School.

After high school, he was employed at Lowe’s Theater working his way up to manager. He then joined the Houghton Police Force prior to enlisting in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Alaska (Elmdorf AFB) when it became the 49th state. Keith was also stationed in Oklahoma (Clinton-Sherman AFB) where he met the love of his life, the late, Joycelyn “Joy” (DiLoreto) whom he married on November 26, 1960.

Keith started his married life as an insurance salesman in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. When the family relocated to Youngstown, Ohio, he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service where he worked for 32 years.

He also earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration from the Youngstown College of Business.

After retirement, Keith could be found each morning at Poland McDonald’s where he enjoyed catching up on area happenings with his friends over endless cups of coffee.

One of Keith’s passions was deer hunting. Each November, he travelled to Houghton, Michigan, to join his family at their camp for deer hunting season. He also hunted with friends at various places in Ohio and Pennsylvania. His other passion was photography which is evident in the slides, pictures and videos he took during his life.

He was a 3rd degree knight with the Knight’s of Columbus and volunteered at the Mahoning County Chapter of the American Red Cross as well as Hospice of the Valley.

He was a member of Holy Family Church, Poland, Ohio and St. Dominic Church, Youngstown, Ohio.

Keith leaves to cherish his precious memory, his children; daughter, Karen Brunner of Columbus, Ohio and sons, Keith Brunner, Jr. and Ken (Debbie) Brunner all of Poland, Ohio; sister-in-law, Peggy Brunner of Parkersburg, West Virginia; brother-in-law, Larry DiLoreto of Cleveland, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Jean (Ron) DiVincenzo of Boardman, Ohio and Janice DiLoreto of Scottsdale, Arizona; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife and parents, Keith was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick Brunner; sister-in-law, Mary Brunner; parents-in-law, Larry and Marie (Vecchione) DiLoreto; nephew, Patrick Brunner and niece, Cathleen DiVincenzo.

