Lonnie Ray Ervin Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Lonnie Ray Ervin, 56, of 2122 Robins Avenue, Apt. 101, Niles, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 2:31 p.m. at University Hospitals in Cleveland, following complications of an extended illness.

He was born July 8, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Taylor L. and Irene Benford Ervin, Sr.

Mr. Ervin enjoyed sports, reading, jeopardy and playing cards.

He leaves to mourn one brother, Phil (Chaneta) Ervin, Sr. of Brookfield; four sisters, Ms. Donna Marie Ervin of Warren, Mrs. Patricia A. (Bert) Price-Johnson of Liberty Township, Ms. Janice L. Ervin of Fairburn, Georgia and Minister Chrystal Lynn (Tony) Rollison of Lorain and a host of nephews, nieces, Godchildren, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Taylor L. Ervin, Jr., Ralph E. Ervin and Stanley D. Ervin.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

