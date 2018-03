MERCER COUNTY, PA (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police said they found a man with a gun in Jackson Township.

After being stopped for a traffic violation, police said they found the gun.

Police said the 38-year-old driver, Paul John Janus from Stoneboro, PA didn’t have a concealed carry permit.

Police said they found brass knuckles and a folding straight-edged blade when they searched the vehicle.

Charges are pending.