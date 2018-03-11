Police raid Struthers meth house for second time

The same house on Moore Street was just raided in December for the same reason

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Police raided a house late Saturday night into Sunday morning where they say two people were caught cooking meth.

The same woman from a similar situation in December 2017, Mandy Hale, and Christopher Thompson, not from the previous situation, were arrested at a house on Moore Street.

“It was all concentrated in one area, again, but we did find finished product. So, they have been making methamphetamine at this location once again,” said Sgt. Larry McLaughlin.

McLaughlin also said that Hale had just pled on a case in Common Pleas Court. He says she will most likely be hit with new charges this week.

Back in December, investigators arrested Hale while she was in the middle of cooking meth at the same house on Moore Street. Two children were inside the house at the time.

Hale was charged with illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, possession of drugs, child endangering and having weapons while under disability.

A two-month investigation by Struthers police and the Mahoning County Drug Task Force led up to that raid.

Struthers police say no children were in the house this time.

WKBN will bring you more updates as they become available.

