Police save woman from fast moving, almost freezing river in Warren

By Published:
Mahoning River, Youngstown

WARREN, Ohio (WMBN) – A woman was swept down the Mahoning River Saturday night but was pulled from the almost freezing water by rescue crews.

A 911 caller said a woman was screaming for help in the river behind the Reeves Apartment building. It happened around 10:30 p.m.

When police arrived, she was underneath the bridge, traveling south through the river until they were able to pull her out.

The National Weather Service says the Mahoning River is 5-7 feet deep right now and around 35 degrees.

It’s also moving very fast — a man who lives along the river said he watched as the woman was pulled to safety.

“We heard it over the radio that we could hear, that they were pulling her out over there at Trinity Baptist Church,” said Jeremy Elswick.

There is no information available right now on the woman’s name or her condition. It’s still unknown how she got into the river in the first place.

.

