Powerhouse Mathews welcomes Jarvis to complement a strong cast

2018 Mathews Softball Primer

Head Coach: Jim Nicula

Record: 21-8

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

“We’ll have a veteran team with a ton of talent and championship experience in our junior and senior classes,” says coach Nicula. “(We) expect our sophomore and freshmen classes to step right in, compete, support and enhance our veterans. We point to pitching, hitting and team speed to be our strengths. A point of emphasis will be to develop team chemistry which is necessary to win championships. Everyone accepts their roles that they are given due to the amount of talent we have. We’re looking to have another banner year.”

The Mustangs are seeking their 8th straight Northeastern Athletic Conference title. Mathews will have YSU commit and Hubbard transfer pitcher Addy Jarvis (47 career wins, .525 average) in the fold as well as Alivia Oulten (catcher), Mackenzie Graham (1B), Emily Derkach (SS), Grace Simon (3B), Savanna Eggens (2B), and outfielders Bailey Hall, Lena Wallace and Emma Smalley as well as Olivia Vaupel (catcher).

The Mustangs have won 6 of the last 8 District Championships (Warren/Cortland/Mentor). During that stretch, Mathews has posted a 27-8 mark in the post-season, which includes their run to the State Finals in 2012.

2018 Schedule

Apr. 3 – at Bristol, 4:30

Apr. 4 – Bloomfield, 4:30

Apr. 5 – at Grand Valley, 4:30

Apr. 6 – Leetonia, 5

Apr. 7 – at Olmstead Falls, 12

Apr. 7 – at Brunswick, 4:30

Apr. 9 – at Pymatuning Valley, 4:30

Apr. 11 – at Southington, 4:30

Apr. 12 – Pymatuning Valley, 4:30

Apr. 14 – Newton Falls, 10

Apr. 14 – Cuyahoga Heights, 2

Apr. 16 – Windham, 4:30

Apr. 18 – at Lordstown, 4:30

Apr. 20 – Akron Racers Rock & Fire, TBA

Apr. 21 – Akron Racers Rock & Fire, TBA

Apr. 22 – Akron Racers Rock & Fire, TBA

Apr. 23 – at Maplewood, 4:30

Apr. 25 – Grand Valley, 4:30

Apr. 26 – at Badger, 4:30

Apr. 30 – Newbury, 4:30

May 2 – Badger, 4:30

May 3 – MVI at Liberty Park, TBA

May 4 – MVI at Liberty Park, TBA

May 5 – MVI at Liberty Park, TBA

May 7 – vs. LaBrae at Akron Firestone, 7

May 8 – Maplewood, 4:30