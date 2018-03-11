Sheldon D. Goff, Jr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Sheldon D. Goff, Jr., 49, formerly of Warren, entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 11, 2018 at his home in Youngstown.

He was born October 20, 1968 in Warren, the son of Sheldon D., Sr. and Angel Faye (Pugh) Goff and had live in the area most of his life.

Sheldon attended schools in Ohio and California and had worked as a telemarketer.

He enjoyed video games.

Fond memories of Sheldon live on with his mother, Angel Faye Williams of Warren; his wife, Yeiza (Lopez) Goff, whom he married September 20, 2003; seven children, Donte, LaZohn, Emir, Giovanni, Donovin, Alex and Angel; five grandchildren, Dante, DeLonte, Natalie, Bryson and Jason; one sister, Darnese Michelle Oliver and two brothers, Andre Pugh and Chad Goff.

His father precedes him in death.

Services are 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 16 at New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, with Rev. Alton Merrell, Sr., officiating.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 16 at the church prior to services.

Funeral arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.