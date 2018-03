BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Pizza Cook-off will bring several pizzerias to Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman.

Now since we take our pizza seriously in the valley, Over 1,300 people are expected to attend, as judges decide which pizza is the best.

One of the judges is 27 Storm Team Meteorologist, Alex George.

The event starts at 4 p.m. at Mr. Anthony’s and it’s completely sold-out.

Proceeds benefit Potential Development for children with Autism.