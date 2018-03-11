Sunshine stays for Monday, but the switch to snow arrives Tuesday

WORKWEEK OUTLOOK

Monday remains mild, similar to Sunday’s conditions. Temperatures for the next 2 days will sit in the mid 30s.

Wednesday, highs struggle to reach 30.

Thursday, we kick things up a bit, with an 11 degree jump to 40° for the high and sunshine.

SNOW TIMING AND TOTALS

Snow arrives early Tuesday and will be off and on through the day.

Same story for Wednesday – scattered snow showers all through the day.

The snow tapers off Wednesday night, by the time the showers end, 1-2 inches is likely. Isolated areas, mainly in the snow belt have the potential to see above 2 inches due to Lake Effect snow.

St. Patrick’s Day Outlook

There is a chance to see some rain showers as you head out for your St. Patrick’s Day festivities. It is still nearly a week out, we will continue to track timing of the rain as we get closer to Saturday. As for temperatures- a little luck o’ the Irish might be the case- with mid 50s for highs.

