Virginia R. Chiarella Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Virginia Rae Chiarella, age 89, passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018 at Community Skills Health Care Center with her family by her side.

Virginia was born in Youngstown, October 2, 1928 as the daughter of Thomas and LaRue Moore.

She was a graduate of South High School, Youngstown in 1947.

Virginia married John Chiarella April 17, 1948 and was married for 60 years until his passing in 2008.

She was a housewife who enjoyed her family, gardening, baking and needlework. She greatly loved her family.

She is survived by daughters, Kathleen (Richard) Layton, Cheryl (Joseph) Carby, Lynette (Robert) Cheatwood and Tina (Steven) Owsley; as well as sons, Louis (Peggy) Chiarella, James Chiarella and Anthony (Karen) Chiarella. In addition, Virginia leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceeded in death by her husband, John Chiarella, Sr.; son, John L. Chiarella, Jr. and brother, James F. Moore.

Calling hours are Wednesday, March 14, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at McFarland-Barbee Family Funeral Home, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481 (330) 393-9621 with a prayer service immediately following with Pastor Ebenezer, New Hope Free Methodist Church officiating.

Thursday, March 15, 2018 there will be a Mass for Virginia at Blessed Sacrament at 10:00 a.m. with Father Thomas Eisweirth officiating.

A private burial will be scheduled for a later date at All Souls Cemetery.

Please visit www.mcfarland-barbeecares.com to light a candle or send a condolence.