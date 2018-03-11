Weathersfield Twp. police concerned for safety of missing 66-year-old man

Police say Donald Buckley went missing around 10:40 p.m. in Weathersfield Township, along State Route 46

Donald Buckley

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Weathersfield Township Police Department is looking for a 66-year-old man who went missing late Saturday night.

Police say Donald Buckley went missing around 10:40 p.m. in Weathersfield Township, along State Route 46. They say he left his house on foot and never returned.

Buckley is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan coat with a black cap.

Law enforcement is concerned for the man’s safety because they say he has multiple health issues.

