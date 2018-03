YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – On Sunday, March 11, 2018, Willie Smith, age 70, passed away in Heritage Manor.

Willie was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 5, 1948 to Willie H. and Mazrene (Pfifer) Smith.

Willie is survived by his children, father, siblings, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.