Arden T. Scott Obituary

March 12, 2018 Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Arden T. Scott, age 75, died at 11:32 p.m. on Monday, March 12, 2018 at his home.

He was born on September 12, 1942.

Funeral arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.