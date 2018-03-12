Arden T. Scott Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Arden T. Scott, age 75, died at 11:32 p.m. on Monday, March 12, 2018 at his home.
He was born on September 12, 1942.
Funeral arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
SALEM, Ohio – Arden T. Scott, age 75, died at 11:32 p.m. on Monday, March 12, 2018 at his home.
He was born on September 12, 1942.
Funeral arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use