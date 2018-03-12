Charlotte Mae (Wilkes) Lawrence Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Charlotte Mae (Wilkes) Lawrence, 81, of Columbiana, passed away at 10:45 p.m. on Monday, March 12, 2018 at Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana.

She was born on December 10, 1936 in Austintown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth Olivia (Corey) Wilkes.

She was a member of the First Christian Church of Columbiana.

Charlotte graduated from Fairfield High School in 1955.

She enjoyed watching sports; especially football and NASCAR. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and was always ready to babysit.

She is survived by her children, Fred Hennan of Fairfield Township, Elizabeth Hennan of Columbiana and Tim Faulkner of East Palestine; two stepchildren; six grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Charles Lawrence, whom she married on October 6, 1973 and whom passed away on July 7, 2017; her siblings, Evelyn McGee, Clyde Wilkes, Charles Wilkes and Helen Ashby; one stepchild and a grandchild.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 17 at 6:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem, Ohio with Rev. Harry Kacenski, officiating.

A time of visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 at the funeral home leading up to the service.

