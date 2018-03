BRACEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was seriously hurt in a crash in Trumbull County Monday.

The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. on Route 534, near Phalanx Mills Herner Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just one vehicle was involved.

A man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to the patrol.

Route 534 was closed in both directions for about an hour and a half so crews could clear the scene.