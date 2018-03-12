East Liverpool man sentenced for police officer’s overdose last year

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool man will spend over six years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer with fentanyl last spring.

Justin Buckel, 25, pleaded guilty to the following 23 charges:

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Aggravated trafficking in drugs (three counts)

Trafficking in heroin (two counts)

Trafficking in cocaine (two counts)

Aggravated possession of drugs (13 counts)

Tampering with evidence

Assault on a peace officer

Buckel was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison.

He was accused of East Liverpool Police Officer Chris Green’s overdose in May of 2017.

Green came into contact with fentanyl during a traffic stop and accidentally touched it with his hand. He overdosed and had to be revived with four doses of naloxone.

Buckel was one of 100 people indicted in November as a result of Operation Big Oak (Breaking Into Gangs/Opiate Addiction Knockdown). The investigation uncovered a large-scale fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin and cocaine trafficking ring, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators say the accused drug dealers are responsible for funneling about 1 million doses of carfentanil and about 350,000 doses of fentanyl into Columbiana County alone.

Allen Jackson, 26, of Cleveland, and Anthony Jackson, 30, of Cleveland Heights are two of the alleged ringleaders of the drug trafficking organization. They are still wanted on charges connected to the case.

If you know where they are, you are asked to call the Columbiana County Drug Task Force at 330-424-0309.