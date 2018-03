TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – According to the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office, there is an emergency road closing in the county.

Hyde Shaffter Road in Bristol Township, Between State Route 45 and Corey Hunt Road, is closed until further notice.

The area that is closed off is approximately 300 yards west of State Route 45.

The closing is due to bridge repairs.

There is a detour travelers can follow:

North on SR 45, West on SR 88, South on Corey Hunt Rd.