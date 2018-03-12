Girard crime activity: Fence-jumper sets off alarm at business

Monday, March 5

1:32 p.m. – 500 block of Powers Ave., a woman reported that she paid $5,000 to a roofing company six months ago for a project that she said was supposed to be completed in 180 days. She told police that a contract was signed but the job never bagan, and the salesman has since left the business. She said she hasn’t had luck getting her money back or the work completed.

6:55 p.m. – 400 block of Ohio Ave., police received a report that a mother was abusing sleep medication and frequently used marijuana while watching her children. Police went to the house to investigate and said the suspect did not appear intoxicated but was lethargic. She told police that she takes several prescription medications but does not abuse them.

Tuesday, March 6

4:57 p.m. – 100 block of E. Howard St., a man reported that his daughter’s mountain bike was missing from his back porch. It was last seen at 1 p.m. March 4.

8:25 p.m. – 500 block of North Ave., a woman reported that her house was ransacked and several items were missing — including pills and money — while she was in the hospital.

Wednesday, March 7

8:02 p.m. – S. State Street and Interstate 80, Douglas Hall charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana, driving under suspension and expired plates after a traffic stop.

Friday, March 9

3:25 p.m. – 200 block of W. Prospect Ave., a man reported that a suspect who befriended his father has been driving his vehicle and taking his mail, including his social security checks. He said his father has been in a nursing home for the past two months while this was happening.

Saturday, March 10

8:42 a.m. – 200 block of N. Lorain Ave. SE, a man reported that something, possibly a large vehicle, pulled down the phone lines from his house. Some siding was pulled down as well.

12:39 p.m. – 100 block of Taylor Ave., police were called to the area for a fight between a man and a woman. A man who said he witnessed the confrontation between the two said he was punched in the face by the man when he tried to intervene. He refused to press charges and said he was uninjured. Police warned the woman to leave the area and warned both of the suspects that any further problems would result in charges being filed.

8:03 p.m. – 200 block of Harry St., police were sent to Brainard Rivet after someone jumped a fence on the property, setting off an alarm. A janitor reported seeing the person get on a four-wheeler and take off down the railroad tracks before officers arrived.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

