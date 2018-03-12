Increasing clouds from a storm that misses us

By Published:

WORKWEEK OUTLOOK
Today remains mild. Temperatures for the next 2 days will sit in the 30s.
Wednesday, highs struggle to reach 30.
Thursday, we kick things up a bit, with an 11 degree jump to 40° for the high and sunshine.

SNOW TIMING AND TOTALS 
Snow arrives early Tuesday and will be off and on through the day.
Same story for Wednesday – scattered snow showers all through the day.
The snow tapers off Wednesday night, by the time the showers end, 1-2 inches is likely. Isolated areas, mainly in the snow belt have the potential to see above 2 inches due to Lake Effect snow.

