Increasing clouds from a storm that misses us

WORKWEEK OUTLOOK

Today remains mild. Temperatures for the next 2 days will sit in the 30s.

Wednesday, highs struggle to reach 30.

Thursday, we kick things up a bit, with an 11 degree jump to 40° for the high and sunshine.

SNOW TIMING AND TOTALS

Snow arrives early Tuesday and will be off and on through the day.

Same story for Wednesday – scattered snow showers all through the day.

The snow tapers off Wednesday night, by the time the showers end, 1-2 inches is likely. Isolated areas, mainly in the snow belt have the potential to see above 2 inches due to Lake Effect snow.

