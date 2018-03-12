Internal Affairs: Youngstown officers’ actions justified in shooting

Police said the officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect, Gerald Wainwright, who was hit three times

By Published:
youngstown police generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The actions of two Youngstown police officers in a late January shooting have been ruled as justified following an Internal Affairs investigation.

Police say officers confronted Gerald Wainwright walking in the street and wearing a mask over his face while walking on the city’s south side. They said that’s when the suspect turned and fired a pistol at them.

Officers then returned fire, firing more than a dozen rounds at Wainwright who was three times.

When questioned by police, Wainwright admitted to firing a warning shot in the air but denied firing directly at officers.

According to the Internal Affairs report, his story did not match what officers reported. The investigation noted that Wainwright also had several postings on a public Facebook account in which he posed in pictures with handguns and made mention of shooting or killing people.

Wainwright has been charged with assault on police and is in the Mahoning County Jail.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s