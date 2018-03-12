James “Frank” Kridler, Jr. Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (Formerly Kane) – James “Frank” Kridler, Jr. of Sharon, formerly of Kane, Pennsylvania and Virginia, passed away at 12:47 p.m. on Monday, March 12, 2018 in his home. He was 50.

Frank was born August 9, 1967 in Kane, a son of James F. and Dorothy (Keener) Kridler.

He was a 1986 graduate of Kane Area High School and earned his associate’s degree in occupational health and safety from Tidewater Community College, Norfolk, Virginia.

Frank was employed for 30 years in heavy highway construction and most recently, he was a site safety manager.

Frank attended Beth Emmanuel Fellowship Ministry, Sharon.

He was a member of the National Safety Council and the Apollo Maennerchor Club, Sharon.

Frank loved life and enjoyed music, reading, drawing, his dogs and taking his grandbabies to the beach.

He is survived by his wife, the former Jill Krantz, whom he married on June 12, 1993; two stepsons, Zachery Tobey (Amanda), Moyock, North Carolina and Ian Tobey (Victoria Nunn), Norfolk, Virginia; two grandsons, Finley and Hunter Tobey; two sisters, Dolly Stauffer (Tim), Johnsonburg, Pennsylvania and Dora Gelatko (Michael), Kane; five brothers, Jack Keener (Jesse), North Carolina, Charles Wright (Sue), Kansas, Gene Wright (Carol), Meadville, Pennsylvania, Sam Oyler (Cindy) and Vern Oyler (Anita), both of Kane and several nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, at www.pancan.org or to the National Humane Society, at www.nationalhumanesociety.org.

There are no calling hours.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon, with Rev. Ed Dailey, pastor of Beth Emmanuel Fellowship Ministry, officiating.