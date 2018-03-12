Jean A. (D’Onofrio) Shaffer Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive in Boardman, with Father Gerald DeLucia officiating, for Jean A. Shaffer, 73, who passed away peacefully on Monday, March 12, 2018, with her loving family by her side.

Jean will always be remembered for her kindness, compassion and willingness to help anyone in need. She was also a very loving mother, grandmother, sister, companion, aunt and friend and her zest for life will live on in all those she touched.

She was born December 7, 1944 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late John and Edith (DeRenzis) D’Onofrio and was a lifelong area resident.

Jean graduated from North High School and was employed for over 15 years with Altronic Inc.

Jean’s proudest priority was always being a homemaker and centering her life around her family and they will miss all her excellent cooking and baking. This was especially true once she had the privilege of her grandchildren being born and enjoying watching them grow and attending all their events.

Jean was very devoted to her faith, praying the Rosary along with being a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church.

Jean leaves to cherish her precious memories her daughter, Christine (David) Madick of Boardman; three grandchildren that were the apple of her eye, Julia, Jacob, and Jenna; her companion for 30 years, Don “Casey” Mild and three brothers, John (Kathy) D’Onofrio of Boardman, Paul D’Onofrio of Akron and David D’Onofrio of McDonald.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call on Friday, March 16 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Rossi Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman (new location) and on Saturday, March 17 from 9:30 – 9:55 a.m. in the gathering space at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, Boardman.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Jean’s family.

On behalf of Jean’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the entire Staff of Hospice House for all the care and compassion shown to them throughout this difficult time.

