Joan O’Donnell Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Joan O’Donnell, 84, of Canfield, Ohio, formerly of Orlando, Florida, passed away Monday, March 12, 2018 at her home.

Joan was born March 9, 1934 in Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Julius and Helen (Sims) Hoch and had lived in Canfield the past six years.

She had been a secretary for Wometco Vending for five years where she was retired.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Happy Senior Group of Canfield.

Joan was an avid reader and enjoyed reading and playing games on her I-Pad. She loved to bird watch, especially the hummingbirds. Joan was an excellent cook and according to her daughters, made the best stuffed pork chops and a cherry cheese cake to die for.

Her husband, William Thomas O’Donnell, whom she married August 21, 1955, died June 9, 1985.

Joan leaves three daughters, Patricia O’Donnell and Karen O’Donnell of Barrington, Illinois and Linda O’Donnell of Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Besides her parents and her husband, Joan was preceded in death by a daughter that died at birth, Barbara O’Donnell and two brothers, Paul Hoch and Phil Hoch.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date in Florida.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Ohio. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.