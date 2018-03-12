Joseph “Joe” Russell Kent Obituary

ERIE, Pennsylvania (Formerly New Castle) – Joseph “Joe” Russell Kent, Jr., 53 of Erie, Pennsylvania, (formerly of New Castle, Pennsylvania) passed away Monday, March 12, 2018 at home surrounded by his loving family after a year long battle with cancer.

Joe was born on April 27, 1964, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Carol McCormick Kent and the late Joseph Kent, Sr.

Survivors include his loving wife, Kathy Grannis Kent; two daughters, Stephanie (Charles Terpilowski) of Lake City and Cynthia Kent (Francis Thompson) of New Castle and two sons, David Kent (Jennifer) of Erie and Joseph Kent III of New Castle. Joe is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Danielle, Jacob, Tyler, Jessica, Kyle, Jennifer, Autumn, Erin, Brock, Tomiann, John, Matthew, Jahtaevion, Corbin and Levi and four great-grandchildren Darniese, Shilynne, DeShawn and Kayleigh, whom he loved dearly. Joe grew up in a large, loving family also being survived by two sisters, Tammy Kent and Sheryle Show and two brothers, James and Steven Kent.

Joe was very involved in his friends and families’ lives and enjoyed spending quality time with his dog, Emma. Joe loved his guitars and played Elvis Presley music any chance he got.

Joe had an extraordinary support system and was loved by many. The family would like to thank Joe’s caretakers, Philip F. Selker and Nichole Bamberga of Erie, Pennsylvania for providing love and support throughout his time with us.

Joe’s family invites you to the service which will be held on Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the William F. and Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 14 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



