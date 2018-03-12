Katherine Joy Jenkins Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Katherine Joy Jenkins, 77, passed away early Monday morning, March 12, 2018 at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman.

Katherine was born November 10, 1940 in Fort Worth, Texas, a daughter of the late John and Nancy Hall.

She was a graduate of Pascal High School in Fort Worth and came to this area in the early 1960s.

She worked at Easco Aluminum in Austintown and then for the J.C.Penney styling salon in the Austintown Plaza for over 20 years.

Kathy had a passion for animals. She spent much of her life rescuing animals in trouble and she enjoyed feeding birds and squirrels. She enjoyed holidays and spending time with family and she liked cruises and traveling to Texas to visit her sisters.

Kathy was a very charitable person. She was a Partner in Hope for St. Jude Children’s Hospital and she donated to several area animal charity groups, to the Rescue Mission and to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Katherine leaves two daughters, Pamela Jenkins (James Markovich) of Youngstown and Sharon Ilovsky of Youngstown; a grandson, Stephen Ilovsky; three sisters, Gail Foster, Mary Ann (Fred) Sutter and Betty Burge, all of Texas and several nieces and nephews throughout the country.

At Katherine’s request, private family services will take place at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Thanks from the family to Pastor James Berkebile and the congregational family at the Struthers Parkside Church, for all of the continuous thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Special thanks and love to Kathy’s best friend, Diane and to everyone associated with the Penney’s styling salon, for their love and friendship over the past several years. Special thanks to the staff with Hospice House and to the staff with Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman, for the extraordinary kindness shown and care given to Kathy and her family during her stay.

Very special thanks from the family to everyone for their love, support and prayers. Thanks to Jimmy and Steve, for caring for “mom” in an extra special way. Love and kisses to her only grandchild, Stephen, who was the light of her life and to Jennifer, Jamie, Neveah and D.J., who she always considered her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd of the Valley, Shepherd Foundation Employee Appreciation Fund, 7148 West Boulevard, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

All the pain and grief is over,

Every restless tossing passed;

I am now at peace forever,

Safely home in heaven at last.

“We love you mom, you will always be our joy and our angel.”

