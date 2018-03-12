Kathleen A. Brandt Holliday Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Kathleen A. Brandt Holliday, 70, died peacefully on Monday morning, March 12, 2018 at her residence.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 21, 1947 the daughter of Walter H. and Josephine (Spahn) Brandt, Sr. and raised in Niles, the second of their six children.

She graduated from St. Stephen Elementary School and was a member of the first graduating class of John F. Kennedy High School in Warren.

After returning to college at 45, she became the last of her siblings to attain a degree, first her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology from Youngstown State University and then her Master of Social Work and Certificate in Gerontology from the University of Pittsburgh.

Kathy became a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and as such was employed by Sharon Regional Health System for 13 years in their former Outpatient Behavioral Health Department. She provided counseling to persons experiencing a variety of issues and loved working with elderly individuals. She always felt she learned something from each person she encountered.

An avid reader she often read three or more books a week. She also enjoyed casino outings with her daughter and friends. However, what gave her the most joy was time spent with her beloved daughter, Martina and son-in-law, Jerry, family members and longtime friends.

For years, as was her manner, Kathy was a quiet supporter of the Ursuline Sisters HIV/AIDS Ministry, A/WARE of Sharon, Community Library of the Shenango Valley, Salvation Army and Goodwill.

Kathy is survived by daughter, Martina Holliday and son-in-law, Jerry Finnimore of Sharon; her siblings, Patrice (Thomas) Snyder of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Walter H. (Martha) Brandt, Jr. of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Peter K. Brandt of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Thomas L. (Katie) Brandt of Chicago, Illinois; nine nieces and nephews; two great-nephews and an uncle and aunt, Edward and Mary Schaller of Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; sister, Mary Jo Brandt, MD and three miscarried infants.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Stephen Church where family and friends may call one hour prior to the Mass, from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. Rev. James Korda will be the celebrant.

Burial will be at St. Stephen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ursuline Sisters HIV/AIDS Ministry 4250 Shields Road, Canfield, Ohio 44406 or Community Library of the Shenango Valley 11 N. Sharpsville Avenue, Sharon, Pennsylvania, 16146

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 14 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



