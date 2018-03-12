Konstantinos “Gus” P. Hazinakis Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Konstantinos “Gus” P. Hazinakis, 87, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, March 12, 2018, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 5, 1931, in Ikaria, Greece, the son of the late Patroclos and Stamatia (Raptis) Hazinakis.

He retired in 1986 from LTV Steel after 34 years of service.

Gus was a member of the Moose Lodge #688. He enjoyed playing cards, riding motorcycles, spending time with his grandchildren and traveling back to his home Island of Ikaria.

Gus’ memory will be carried on by his loving wife, Efthalia (Poulos) Hazinakis of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Tia Hazinakis of Warren, Ohio; two sons, Pat Hazinakis and Efthemos Hazinakis both of Warren, Ohio; two sisters, Koula Panagiotidis and Irene Kouvaris both of Athens, Greece; six grandchildren, Kosta (Cindy) Hazinakis, Angie Alberini, Rachel (Joe) Millik, Ryan and John Hazinakis and Brittany Curtis and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Gus was preceded in death by his son, Stamatios “Sam” Hazinakis.

Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, March 15, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements for Mr. Hazinakis are under the direction of the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio 44481.