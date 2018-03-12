Lake effect snow is a factor yet again

WORK WEEK SNOW
Expect to see flurries from now until Thursday. The majority of the snow will not be heavy, but isolated bursts are possible.
The snow is mostly lake effect and will continue to be off and on the next several days.

STILL COLD AS WE GET CLOSER TO SPRING
Temperatures remain below average until the weekend. We will reach for 40 on Thursday- at which point the isolated snow has the chance to become a rain snow mix.
We will warm up in time for the weekend, to the 50s.

THE 7 DAY FORECAST IS HERE

