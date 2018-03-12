Lisbon business excited for reopening of Steel Trolley Diner

Related Coverage Lisbon’s Steel Trolley Diner closed due to numerous health violations

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Steel Trolley Diner is reopening on Tuesday, and it’s creating a buzz around Lisbon.

The restaurant has been closed for two months since health inspectors found several violations there, some repeat and critical violations.

READ: Steel Trolley Diner’s inspection report

The Elkton Auto Corral is revved up about the diner being back in business, however.

It sits right across Jefferson Street and has noticed less traffic since the diner closed.

“Having a car lot across the street from something like that is pretty nice. I got a captive audience. You can eat a burger, look at the cars for sale. We miss it,” said owner Jay Mullen.

The Auto Corral has been in Lisbon for five years.

Susan Mullen said for years, tour buses used to come into the area, filled with people who wanted to try the Steel Trolley Diner’s milkshakes.

Susan Mullen believes that anything that is going to bring people to the village is important, no matter where it is.

“The Trolley is a wonderful place,” she said. “I’ve never seen the owners work so hard the past few weeks, getting it ready to reopen.”

Elkton Auto Corral encourages customers who drop their car off for service to take a couple minutes and go get something to eat while they’re waiting.

The diner is scheduled to reopen at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“I think it’s going to be busy tomorrow. I think I should have the banners up and the super sale signs up for tomorrow,” Jay Mullen said.

The owners hadn’t returned WKBN’s calls about the business’s temporary closure. Columbiana County’s health commissioner said previously that they would have to do a lot of work before it could reopen.