Local doctors show increase in Seasonal Affective Disorder

It can make you feel fatigued, lethargic and confused.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Grey skies, snow and rain can have an impact on our mental health. Local doctors say they have seen an increase in Seasonal Affective Disorder cases.

SAD is a form of depression that follows a seasonal pattern. Most people experience the symptoms in the fall and winter.

If these symptoms sound familiar, doctors say there are a few simple things you can do to help.

“Get outside as much as you can. Even on days like today where it’s cloudy and you don’t have a lot of sun. Just being out in natural sunlight could be beneficial to some people. So I always tell people even if it’s cold out, just bundle up if you can do it, get outside. The general rule of thumb is 30 to 60 minutes,” Dr. Joseph Marzano said.

If it is too cold he says there is a way you can get the same treatment inside. Sitting in front of a window that’s facing the sun can also help.

