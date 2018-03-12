Lordstown softball continues to rise with large group of returnees

The Red Devils welcome Lowellville in their opener.

By Published: Updated:
Lordstown Red Devils high school softball.

2018 Lordstown Softball Primer
Head Coach: Mitch Blake
Record: 10-9

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead
The Red Devils return a plethora of letter winners from last year’s group which includes seniors Corine Eastham, Carly Malandro and Nicole McGeary. Also back are juniors Mary Harvey, Kaylynn Higinbotham and Jess Wilk as well as sophomores Lexie Ensign, McKenzie Zembower and Jess Hess.

“We’ll be fundamentally sound,” points out coach Blake, “We should have a good mix of small ball and power hitting which are both served by our speed. Last year, we doubled our run production from the year prior. Our pitching will be much deeper this year as sophomore Jess Hess gained a lot of experience a year ago. We’re looking to put an emphasis on playing sound defense. Our catcher, Jess Wilk, is in her third year. She’s greatly improved her arm as well as improving on passed balls.”

For the first time in 8 years, Lordstown played in the District round of the post-season. Back in 2009, the Devils lost to Western Reserve – 5-0 – in Cortland. On May 15 (2017), The 4th seeded Red Devils fell to eventual District champ Mathews – 8-0 – at Candlelight Knolls.

2018 Schedule
Mar. 24 – Lowellville, 11
Mar. 26 – Niles, 5
Mar. 29 – at Columbiana, 5
Apr. 3 – Badger, 4:30
Apr. 4 – at Maplewood, 4:30
Apr. 5 – at Bristol, 4:30
Apr. 7 – at Mogadore (DH), 11
Apr. 9 – Southington, 4:30
Apr. 10 – at Badger, 4:30
Apr. 11 – Pymatuning Valley, 4:30
Apr. 12 – at Southington, 4:30
Apr. 18 – Mathews, 4:30
Apr. 19 -at Newbury, 4:30
Apr. 23 – Windham, 4:30
Apr. 25 – Bristol, 4:30
Apr. 26 – Bloomfield, 4:30
Apr. 27 – at Western Reserve, 5
Apr. 30 – Grand Valley, 4:30
May 2 – at Bloomfield, 4:30
May 3 – Newbury, 4:30
May 7 – at Windham, 4:30

