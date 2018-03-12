Mary L. Schreckenghost Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Mary L. Schreckenghost, of Hermitage, passed away at 7:28 p.m. Monday, March 12, 2018 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was 77.

Mrs. Schreckenghost was born November 17, 1940 in Boston, Masscachusetts, a daughter of the late Paul and Daisy (Robertson) Hunter.

A homemaker, Mary was a woman of strong faith and a former member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

She enjoyed going to the ocean and collecting seashells, fishing, flower gardening and painting ceramics and was a fan of the Atlanta Braves. She also loved her dog, Precious and years earlier had show dogs.

Her husband, Harry Schreckenghost, whom she married November 25, 1977, passed away in November of 1987.

Surviving are two daughters, Christina Adams (Jason) and Rebecca Schreckenghost (Nathan Nicklas), all of Hermitage; three sons, Terry Stevenson, of Hermitage, Neil St. Peter and Duwayne St. Peter (Karin); several grandchildren, including Danielle Schreckenghost, Nicole Stevenson, Zachary Stevenson, Emory Nicklas and Brandie Stiles and a great-grandson, Shawn Michael LaCamera.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Boudreault and a brother, John Hunter.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 16 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 16 in the funeral home with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, officiating.