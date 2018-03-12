Mary Rita (Hitchcock) Durkin Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 16 at Saint Charles Church, for Mary Rita Durkin, 94, who passed away peacefully Monday evening, March 12, 2018 at Canfield Place Assistant Living.

Mary Rita was born March 25, 1923, in Youngstown, a daughter of George and Elizabeth Loftus Hitchcock.

She graduated from South High School and Youngstown College and was an elementary school teacher for Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Austintown.

Mary Rita was a member of St. Charles Church, its over 55 club, she was a eucharistic minister and a member of the garden club at St. Charles.

Mary Rita was also involved in St Christine’s senior citizen group, she enjoyed the YMCA in Boardman.

Her husband, James J. Durkin, whom she married July 13, 1944, passed away on September 14, 2001.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Patricia (John) Bell of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Carol (Edward) Johnson of Boardman and her three grandchildren, Christopher Bell, Janine Haines and Timothy Johnson and five great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. on Friday, March 16 at St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Material tributes can be made in Mary Rita’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences to Mary’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 15 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



