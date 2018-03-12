Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots Total $738 Million

FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to over $450 million, just hours before the drawing, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Middletown, PA (WKBN) – Set aside your March Madness bracket and get to a Pennsylvania or Ohio Lottery retailer: Mega Millions® and Powerball® jackpots totaling $738 million are up for grabs this week. Both jackpots have been rolling since January.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has an annuity value of $318 million, or $187.6 million cash. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday has an annuity value of $420 million, or $248.7 million cash.

“We remind players to always play responsibly, regardless of jackpot levels,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Remember, you only need one ticket to win and players must be 18 or older.”

Each game costs $2 to play. In Pennsylvania, tickets for both games are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights. In Ohio pools close at 10:45 p.m. for the Mega Millions and 10:00 p.m. for the Powerball.

To promote responsible play, Pool Play forms are available on palottery.com for the convenience of players who wish to pool their ticket purchases with family, friends or co-workers.

The Pennsylvania Lottery has sold 17 jackpot-winning Powerball tickets since joining the game in 2002 and two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets since joining the game in 2010.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com or ohiolottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win.

