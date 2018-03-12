Mercy Health looking to fill RN positions

The health system is holding a career event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 15

By Published:
mercy health drug training

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health is looking for Registered Nurses.

The health system is holding a career event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 15 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, located at 1044 Belmont Ave. The job fair will be in private dining rooms 2 and 3.

Mercy Health is looking for experienced RNs for Neuro Surgical Intensive Care, assistant nurse manager/Neuro SICU and for expansion units in intermediate care.

A $5,000 sign-on bonus is available for some positions.

Mercy Health also offers benefits, an employer-matched 403(b) program, wellness program, tuition assistance and paid time off.

To apply, call 330-884-7006 or 330-884-7207 to register. Bring your resume and be prepared for an interview with the hiring manager.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s