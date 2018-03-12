Ohio auditor issues citations to local schools, communities for non-compliance

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Auditor Dave Yost issued 321 public records-related citations to 267 entities in 2017.

That number is a 22 percent drop in citations from the prior year.

The majority of citations stemmed from officials neglecting to attend state-required public records trainings, entities lacking public records policies or a failure to make the policy readily available to employees and the general public. Auditors routinely review public records practices during audits.

Municipalities and schools that were issued citations include the following:

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

  • Village of Leetonia – Availability of public records, public records training
  • Village of Salineville – Availability of public records and policies
  • Village of Wellsville – Availability of public records, public records training 

MAHONING COUNTY

  • None

TRUMBULL COUNTY

  • Brookfield Local School District – Availability of public records
  • City of Girard – Public records training
  • Lordstown Local School District – Availability of public records
  • Mesopotamia  – Availability of public records, public records training
  • Southington Township – Public records training.

In 2016, there were 414 citations issued to 357 entities by state auditors for public records-related matters, meaning citations decreased by more than 22 percent in 2017.

“I can understand a bookkeeping error – mistakes happen,” Auditor Yost said. “But there’s no justification for violating the clear law of public records.”

Yost said he has a message to public officials: “These are not your records. Do whatever it takes to comply with this law: Put up a sign. Post it on social media,” Yost said. “These are public records, and it is the law.”

While townships represented 13.7 percent of the 4,803 reports released in 2017, they represented 27.4 percent of the public record citations.

A spreadsheet of all public records citations from 2017 is available here.

Sunshine Week runs from March 11-17 and occurs every mid-March, coinciding with the National Freedom of Information Day on March 16.

