Ohio Supreme Court justice commends Youngstown counseling program

Former Ohio State running back and Warren native Maurice Clarett founded The Red Zone a couple of years ago

Maurice Clarett, The Red Zone, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A behavioral counseling program in Youngstown caught the eye of one of Ohio’s Supreme Court justices.

Justice Sharon Kennedy paid a visit to The Red Zone, which is operated by former Ohio State running back and Warren native Maurice Clarett.

Kennedy said she learned about the program, which provides substance abuse and mental health counseling services to all age groups, when Clarett talked about it during the Supreme Court’s black history celebration last month.

“Everything he’s talking about, trial court judges are working with every single day and I believe across Ohio, every single judge is trying to find the right answer for the people in front of them, to find a pathway out,” she said.

Clarett founded The Red Zone a couple of years ago with offices in Youngstown and Columbus.

He said roughly 700 people have been treated at the local office in that time.

