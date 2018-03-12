Pa. Republicans push to ban Down syndrome abortions

The bills would make it illegal for a doctor to perform an abortion solely because the fetus has Down syndrome

Matt Heckel Published: Updated:
ultrasound generic baby

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg are making another push to outlaw abortions.

Pennsylvania is the latest state to push for a law targeting women who want an abortion because the baby has Down syndrome. Supporters say they are protecting those with disabilities.

“Down syndrome is a life worth living,” said Karen Gaffney, an outspoken advocate for people with disabilities.

Gaffney is the first person with Down syndrome to swim the English Channel.

On Monday, she spoke out about a pair of bills being introduced in the legislature.

“People who have fought all the odds and they’re living, and growing and contributing in the communities where they live,” Gaffney said.

House Speaker Mike Turzai and Republican Sen. Scott Martin unveiled House Bill 2050 and Senate Bill 1050. They would make it illegal for a doctor to perform an abortion solely because the fetus has Down syndrome.

“Every human life is worth living and has dignity — every human life,” Turzai said.

Supporters include the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, which says every life is worth protecting.

“None of us are perfect, none of us. Folks with Down syndrome deserve protection,” Martin said.

Spokesman for Gov. Tom Wolf, J.J. Abbott, said, “The governor believes health decisions should be made between a woman and her doctor — not politicians in Harrisburg.”

The bills are similar to legislation passed in North Dakota, Ohio, Indiana and Louisiana and introduced in Utah.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in Ohio is filing a lawsuit against the law, calling it unconstitutional.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s