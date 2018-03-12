Package explosion in Texas kills teen, injures woman

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are responding to reports of a package that exploded at a home in east Austin on Monday.

Austin-Travis County EMS says a boy in his teens died at the scene and a woman was taken to a hospital after the explosion around 6:44 a.m. in the 4800 block of Oldfort Hill Drive. The woman has serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police are on scene and investigating another suspicious package. They cleared media and others away from the area and are using CapMetro buses to evacuate those in the area. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as the postal inspector, will also help investigate.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is responding to the scene to assist the Austin Police Department, as is APD’s bomb squad and its robot.

Second explosion in a month

A man died at his home at the beginning of March after a “device” exploded, police say. Anthony Stephan House was critically injured in the explosion on his front porch around 6:55 a.m. March 2, on the 1100 block of Haverford Drive, which is about 12 miles away from Oldfort Hill Drive neighborhood.

Police said at the time they believed the Haverford Drive explosion was an isolated incident. Despite similarities, police have not said if the two cases are related.

